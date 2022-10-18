Servin’ up spaghetti and meatballs in the Ruffino kitchen

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cherry Ruffino is known around town for many things. On The Three, she is known for her Hot Homes segment, where she gives us the details on some of the area’s best homes on the market.

The Three team was recently welcomed into the Ruffino’s home to make spaghetti and meatballs, topped with Cherry’s famous tomato pasta sauce.

Ruffino says step one is to pour yourself a glass of wine. “You have to have wine to cook in my kitchen,” she said. “Cheers!”

Next, finely chop your white and green onions. This is also the time for you to prepare your meatballs.

“I don’t measure anything,” Ruffino said.

She adds breadcrumbs and three eggs to the meat before topping it with garlic salt and black pepper. Then, you mix the meat together. After it’s mixed, you can add grated cheese to the top. Ruffino recommends Romano. Finally, add some of the chopped onions to the meat mixture.

The next step is to make Cherry’s famous spaghetti sauce. You will use the rest of the chopped onions in your sauce, along with crushed tomatoes, tomato puree, salt and pepper, dehydrated basil, and sugar. “Italians, Sicilians specifically, put sugar in their sauce,” Ruffino explained.

The secret ingredient is crushed red pepper. “You get the sweet with the spice,” Ruffino said.

Cherry recommends rinsing the puree bottles out to get every last drop into your sauce.

Once your sauce is made, you will cook it for 45 minutes to an hour.

The last step is to add the meatballs and pasta sauce to your spaghetti and enjoy!

You can step into Cherry Ruffino’s kitchen by watching the video in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.