Texas A&M Heads to Arkansas for Mid-Week Matchup

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark – The Texas A&M volleyball team is back on the road following its bye week with a Wednesday matchup versus the Arkansas Razorbacks at Barnhill Arena.

First serve of the matchup between the Aggies (10-8, 2-5 SEC) and the Razorbacks (13-5, 4-4 SEC) is set for 7 p.m. fans can catch the action live on SEC Network, or follow along with live-stats.

Heading into another busy week of Southeastern Conference play, Caroline Meuth looks to continue her impressive offensive season. Meuth leads the SEC in total points (319), and ranks second in both total kills (275), and kills per set (4.04).

LAST TIME OUT

Texas A&M hosted a pair of matches against Mississippi State, despite lots of highly-contested volleyball the Aggies dropped the pair of fixtures against the Bulldogs.

The Aggie freshmen showed growth in the team’s matchup. Libero Ava Underwood set a career high with 15 digs in Friday’s match, while outside hitter Lexi Guinn also had a career day registering seven kills in Saturday’s game.

Logan Lednicky continued her strong freshman campaign logging a pair of double-digit kill games against the Bulldogs. Lednicky finds herself on a four-game streak of double-digit kills, looking to extend it again in Fayetteville.

SCOUTING THE SERIES

Texas A&M has a 9-7 all-time series lead over the Razorbacks, and a 5-3 record playing on the road in Arkansas. The Aggies are looking to snap Arkansas’ three-match win streak in the series.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.