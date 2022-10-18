Turner, Pierce, and Fultz recommend popular washer, dryer set for a better laundry experience

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In need of new appliances? Joe Fultz, owner of Turner, Pierce, and Fultz says they have just what you need.

Serving the Brazos Valley and surrounding areas since the early 1900s, Fultz says washing and drying machines have evolved over the years to make doing laundry as efficient as possible. His recommendation is the Speed Queen washer and dryer set, saying they have stayed consistent and are great quality.

“Speed Queen basically is a full-tub fill and gives you the opportunity to use basically any detergent you want to. Whether it’s the high-efficiency detergents or the powder detergents, whichever one,” said Fultz. “They’re built simply, and actually built to last about 25 years.”

