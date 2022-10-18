Two Aggies Advance to Second Qualifying Round of Fort Worth Pro Tennis Classic

FORT WORTH, Texas – Carson Branstine and Mary Stoiana advanced to the second qualifying round of the Fort Worth Pro Tennis Classic at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center Monday.

The Maroon & White opened their qualifying campaigns with resounding wins. Branstine, representing Canada, faced American Maya Dutta and won her sets 6-3, 6-1 respectively. Fellow Aggie and United States native Stoiana met Slovakian Vanda Vargova in her opener, finishing the match 6-2, 6-0.

The pair return to the court Tuesday for the second round of qualifying singles play. Matches begin at 11:30 a.m., at the Friedman Tennis Center.

“Very decisive performances by both Carson and Mary today,” Texas A&M women’s tennis head coach Mark Weaver said. “Tomorrow will present a challenge for each of them, and I expect it to be some high-quality tennis.”

