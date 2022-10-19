Aggie soccer travels to Columbia to face #21 South Carolina

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies looks to remain undefeated in October when they face the South Carolina Gamecocks for Thursday’s 6 p.m. match at Stone Stadium.

Texas A&M head coach G Guerrieri makes his first attempt at landing his 500th career victory. With his next win, Guerrieri becomes the fifth NCAA Division I women’s soccer head coach to reach the milestone. He would become the 10th NCAA women’s soccer head coach in any of the three divisions to reach the 500-win plateau. Among active NCAA Division I head coaches, only North Carolina’s Anson Dorrance and Santa Clara’s Jerry Smith have more victories than Guerrieri.

This month, Texas A&M (8-5-3, 2-4-1 SEC) has sandwiched wins over Rice (1-0), Ole Miss (2-1) and Auburn (3-1) around a draw against LSU (2-2).

Sophomore forward Maile Hayes has caught fire in October. The Aggies’ spark plug has tallied 10 points in the last three matches with four goals and two assists. In each of A&M’s last two wins, the Spring, Texas native has scored the winning goal after the 85th minute. Her haul in the last three matches includes a goal and an assist in the Aggies’ 2-2 tie against LSU, game-winning goal with 3:20 remaining at Ole Miss and the tying and go-ahead goals and a last-minute assist in the second half versus Auburn. Her exploits have made her the first Aggie to ever earn league offensive player of the week recognition in consecutive weeks.

South Carolina (9-3-3, 4-3-0) hangs its hat on a stout defense which has surrendered just eight goals on the season. Goalkeeper Heather Hinz sports a 0.55 goals-against average with nine shutouts and is making saves at an .855 clip. Offensively Catherine Barry and Shae O’Rourke lead the team with five and four goals, respectively. The Gamecocks have grinded out low-scoring league games, outscoring opponents by a razor thin 5-4 margin in their seven SEC matches.

The Aggies lead the all-time series with a mark of 6-4-1 against the Gamecocks, but South Carolina has won four of the last five matches. 10 of the 11 matches have been decided by one goal or less with A&M’s 2-0 win in 2012 being the only multi-goal margin. Due to schedule quirks, the teams haven’t played since 2018 and they have only played two matches in Columbia, where they have split matches with a South Carolina 2-1 win in 2015 and an Ally Watt golden goal 1-0 win in 2018.

The match streams on SEC Network +. Fans may listen to the match worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile app and 12thMan.com with David Ellis (play-by-play) and Thomas Dick (color) painting the picture.

