Aggies continue to impress at the Fort Worth Tennis Classic

FORT WORTH, Texas – Mary Stoiana and Carson Branstine of the Texas A&M women’s tennis team earned victories, advancing at the Fort Worth Pro Tennis Classic on Tuesday at the Freidman Tennis Center. Stoiana moves on in the main draw of the singles bracket, while Branstine secured wins in both the doubles and singles brackets.

Branstine faced New Zealand’s Jade Otway, winning her match 6-3, 6-4, while fellow Aggie Stoiana won her match against the United States’ Charlotte Chavatipon 6-1, 6-1.

Branstine added a doubles victory with partner Ashley Lahey from the United States. The pair faced Greece’s Martha Matoula and Slovakia’s Martina Okalova, winning the matchup 6-2, 6-3 as they advanced to the quarterfinals.

Matches start at 10 a.m. Wednesday for the opening round of the main draw singles bracket at the Friedman Tennis Center.

“We saw excellent performances from both Carson and Mary today,” Texas A&M head women’s tennis coach Mark Weaver said. “It’s never easy qualifying for a pro event and it says a lot about the level of tennis they are competing at.”

Follow the action through the tournament’s official website.

