A&M Consolidated tops Rudder in ‘Crosstown Showdown’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated volleyball team beat Rudder in 3 sets Tuesday night at the Armory 25-21, 25-20, 26-24.

Kendra Humphries led Consolidated with 11 Kills, while Ella Norton finished with 10 kills and logged 23 digs.

Jasmine Rau led the way with 32 digs.

Rudder got 9 kills, 12 digs, and 3 aces from Londyn Singleton. Allison Layton added 7 kills and 4 blocks, while Neeley Rutledge had 6 digs, and 4 aces.

A&M Consolidated will host Lake Creek on Friday night at Tiger Gym. First serve is scheduled for 6 pm. Rudder will host College Station with the match schedule to start at 5pm at The Amory.

