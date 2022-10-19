A&M Consolidated tops Rudder in ‘Crosstown Showdown’

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated volleyball team beat Rudder in 3 sets Tuesday night at the Armory 25-21, 25-20, 26-24.

Kendra Humphries led Consolidated with 11 Kills, while Ella Norton finished with 10 kills and logged 23 digs.

Jasmine Rau led the way with 32 digs.

Rudder got 9 kills, 12 digs, and 3 aces from Londyn Singleton. Allison Layton added 7 kills and 4 blocks, while Neeley Rutledge had 6 digs, and 4 aces.

A&M Consolidated will host Lake Creek on Friday night at Tiger Gym. First serve is scheduled for 6 pm. Rudder will host College Station with the match schedule to start at 5pm at The Amory.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan ISD is pursuing criminal charges after a woman identified as a potential sex trafficker...
Bryan ISD school notified of trespassing from anti-human trafficking advocates
Kaycon Wilson, 19, of Columbus, TX was released Oct. 15 after posting a $41,000 bond.
Man accused of trying to bring handgun, drugs inside Northgate bar
In the video, the operator is seen jumping out of his tow truck about ten seconds before the...
Cell phone video shows moment train slams into tow truck in College Station
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
The collision occurred just before 7 a.m. on FM 2776 near Dilly Shaw Tap Road in Brazos County...
DPS: Pickup truck driver rolls into ditch after striking BISD bus

Latest News

Aggies continue to impress at the Fort Worth Tennis Classic
The Iola volleyball team during a timeout against Normangee.
Iola volleyball takes down Normangee in top ten showdown
Chilifest lacks donations for nonprofits
Chilifest Donations
Texas A&M Tennis
Rollins falls in ITA Texas Regional Final