Brazos Valley Gives raises $1 million for dozens of area nonprofits

By Morgan Riddell
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Gives set a goal of $1 million this year that gets distributed to over 160 charities and the campaign reached its goal just before 11:00 pm Tuesday.

$20,000 was donated during an early giving period.

The annual fundraiser pulls nonprofits from all corners of the Brazos Valley for one big donation day. Donors can go to BrazosValleyGives.org and select the charity of their choice.

One of those is NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Health. They provide resources to residents for free, which include education and counseling services.

NAMI Executive Director, Jill Tribe, says days like this are vital to make that happen.

“We are very, very grateful because we could not possibly do our work without the donations coming in. So it’s from the community that we’re able to provide the services,” Tribe said.

With donations from Brazos Valley Gives, NAMI plans to expand into smaller communities, where services like theirs are lacking.

“We really fill a very major gap here and the Brazos Valley,” Tribe said. “And that’s really exciting to be able to offer services that we’ve never been able to offer before.”

Brazos Valley Gives Co-Chair, Molly Watson, says smaller nonprofit organizations don’t have the funds or staff to put on large charity events and this allows everyone to participate. But, without the people of the Brazos Valley Watson says none of this would be possible,

“Thank you to all of our donors who came across our seven-county region and gave giving where you’re where you live is our motto and that’s what we did today,” Watson said.

Brazos Valley Gives has already set a date for next year’s event, October 17.

