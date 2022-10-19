Concerns come to light after Chilifest says charity donations will come up short

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Chilifest, a weekend-long music festival held in Snook, made a return this year for its 29th annual event in April.

The event is a fundraiser widely known for giving back to area charities but this year many nonprofits are wondering if and when they’ll receive those donations.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Chilifest was more crowded than ever, said organizers who told KBTX more than 35,000 people showed up on Apr. 1 and 2. The event featured major Texas country music artists, activities, food vendors, and more.

Many nonprofits in the Brazos Valley take time out of their schedule to volunteer for both days of Chilifest to help make sure it’s a success since the money raised is shared with their organizations. That volunteer work includes working at the entrance, food stands, or really anywhere help is needed on the grounds.

A Chilifest volunteer, who requested to remain anonymous, tells KBTX that typically, Chilifest donates thousands of dollars to the charity within a few months after the event, but this year, organizers have yet to hand over any donations.

In fact, that is true for several charities that we spoke to on Tuesday.

Most of the organizations we spoke with wished to remain anonymous due to their ongoing partnership with Chilifest but expressed disappointment and concern.

Marsha Kocurek is a member of Burleson County Go Texan, a nonprofit comprised of volunteers whose mission is to raise scholarships for students.

Kocurek has volunteered at Chilifest for several years and says it’s always a great time and her organization was excited to step up again after years off from COVID-19. So, when it was brought to her attention that Burleson County Go Texan hadn’t yet received the expected donations this year, it was surprising.

“We look towards the donations every year. It really is a vital part of our organization,” said Kocurek. “We did just find out this is happening so we will have to regroup for this year.”

The President of Chilifest, Issac Gamez, provided KBTX with a statement via text on Tuesday saying due to “the current inflationary environment coupled with two years without cash flow” the event fell short and “hindered our ability to make significant charitable donations. Gamez said smaller donations have been made but not to the levels seen in previous years.

Chilifest has a 30-year-history of making impactful charitable donations to organizations throughout the Brazos Valley. With support of the community, Chilifest has donated over $4,000,000 to well-deserved charities who have made our pocket of Texas a better place for all. The current inflationary environment coupled with two years without cash flow from an event hindered our ability to make significant charitable donations following Chilifest 2022. While we are unable to make donations at a level commensurate with previous years, we are thankful to be able to continue to make smaller donations this year. We intend to donate at a level consistent with previous events again in 2023.

KBTX has asked for a list of those donations that were made this year to nonprofits but Gamez has not responded to our request.

Several nonprofits today who rely on Chilifest donations told KBTX they are frustrated with the lack of communication about what’s happening, although many of them said they will be back to support Chilifest next year.

KBTX has supported Chilifest as a long-time media sponsor because of its positive impact on local charities.

