Fire danger remains steady as fall approaches

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Even though the summer heat is going away as fall approaches, Texas A&M Forest Service experts explain how fire danger isn’t.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said in 2022, they’ve seen the most Texas wildfire activity in the last decade. As October is ‘Fire Prevention Month’, the Texas A&M Forest Service said that along with local fire departments, they have responded to almost 11,000 wildfires across Texas.

Erin O’Connor has worked at the Texas A&M Forest Service for almost a decade. She said the reason there was such an uptake in wildfires in Brazos County and beyond is due to La Niña conditions.

“That’s meaning warmer conditions overall. So, above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation. We had a drought that started in the fall of 2021 but intensified throughout this year,” said O’Conner.

As cooler weather approaches the area, O’Connor said wildfires will continue to move through Texas.

“We don’t expect to see what we did last summer as far as the frequency of ignition and maybe the acreage numbers, but with the underlying dryness and conditions... we do expect wild fire activity,” O’Connor said. “So, people do need to be aware of that.”

Recent rain is only a temporary relief, according to O’Connor.

“We had some rain back in August, a little in September and this past weekend,” said O’Connor. “But, it was not enough to reverse the impact of that drought.”

Stuart Marrs, Captain at the College Station Fire Department, told KBTX that rain has lead residents to a false sense of security when it comes to wildfires being out of the picture.

“Normally you feel like, oh well I can go out and burn now and there is no burn ban in Brazos County,” said Captain Marrs. “But, the rain can dry up very quickly. In fact, in wild land firefighting we talk about one hour, 10 hour and 100 hour fuels. What that means is, is that the fuel dead on the ground can dry back out within an hour.”

Marrs explained that with fall activities back in full swing, its very important to make sure outdoor fires are within the city’s safety guidelines.

“A lot of people don’t know the definition of a bonfire. You can’t have a bonfire if its 3 by 3 by 3,” Captain Marrs said. “Those are not allowed in the city of College Station. You can have a backyard fire in the city of College Station, and you can do it safely.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.