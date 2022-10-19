Hearne judge who made history announces retirement

City of Hearne Municipal Judge Hazel Embra announced Tuesday she’ll be stepping down from her bench at the end of the month.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A judge who made history in Hearne says it’s time to hang up her robe and spend more time with family.

City of Hearne Municipal Judge Hazel Embra announced Tuesday she’ll be stepping down from her bench at the end of the month.

Judge Embra was a city councilwoman when she was appointed judge in 2015, becoming Robertson County’s first black female judge.

“Today has been hard because I’ll miss my staff, the families who come through here, and the young people we’ve been able to help,” Judge Embra said. “I’ve never taken this job for granted. It’s always been an honor and I feel like justice has been done during my time on the bench. I’ve seen so many young men come through here and turn their lives around and find God.”

Judge Embra says since day one, she’s approached each case without judgment and hopes her predecessor does the same.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity God has given me to serve this community,” she said.

Judge Embra plans to spend more time with her husband and son.

