Iola volleyball takes down Normangee in top ten showdown

The Iola volleyball team during a timeout against Normangee.
The Iola volleyball team during a timeout against Normangee.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 3 Iola volleyball team beat No. 10 Normangee 25-16, 25-23, 14-25, 26-24 at Bulldog Gym Tuesday night.

The Lady Bulldogs are in second place in the District 22-2A standings, while the Lady Panthers are in third.

Iola will play its final district game on Friday at home against Hearne. Normangee will host Centerville on Friday.

