Iola volleyball takes down Normangee in top ten showdown

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 3 Iola volleyball team beat No. 10 Normangee 25-16, 25-23, 14-25, 26-24 at Bulldog Gym Tuesday night.

The Lady Bulldogs are in second place in the District 22-2A standings, while the Lady Panthers are in third.

Iola will play its final district game on Friday at home against Hearne. Normangee will host Centerville on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.