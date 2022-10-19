The Jewelry Store offers unique, customizable jewels, gems, and bling using 3-D software

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Jewelry Store offers customizable jewelry and has over the last 40 years. Jewelry Designer Chase Colwell says they customize jewelry using a Cad Cam program- a 3D jewelry designer software- which he says is a step up from using his hands to get the job done.

Colwell emphasizes when customers come to his jewelry store for a customizable piece, it will be one in a million. “I have the opportunity to use a Cad Cam program where we can design a file, and send it to a 3D printer,” said the designer. “We can have an actual resin to look at on your finger, then we can have it injected with gold. Put your stones that you brought in or new stones into the design mounting that we designed. It’s going to be one of a kind, no other in the world. I never make the same ring twice.”

According to Colwell, a custom piece can take up to 20 business days before you receive it, and says your unique piece will come with a warranty.

To hear more about The Jewelry Store’s jewelry design program watch video above or visit www.thejewelrystorebcs.com

