Kitchen fire displaces apartment tenants in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tenants in at least one apartment in College Station will be temporarily displaced following a kitchen fire Tuesday evening.

The fire was reported at an apartment building at Navarro Drive and Pendernales Drive.

College Station firefighters say 911 was notified after neighbors noticed smoke coming from inside one of the apartments.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within two minutes of the call and stopped the fire from doing more widespread damage.

Two apartments have smoke damage but nobody was injured.

