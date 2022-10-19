Law enforcement situation temporarily shuts down Highway 79 near Rockdale
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - Milam County first responders are on the scene of an incident in the area near Highway 79 West at Western Hills Road near Rockdale.
According to a post from the Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department, emergency services temporarily closed the highway Wednesday just before 3:00 p.m. for a medical helicopter.
Details are not immediately available but a significant number of law enforcement agencies are outside a home in the 100 block of Inwood Drive.
KBTX has a reporter on the scene attempting to gather more details.
KBTX has reached out to area law enforcement for additional details and has a reporter on the way to the scene.
