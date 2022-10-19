Law enforcement situation temporarily shuts down Highway 79 near Rockdale

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - Milam County first responders are on the scene of an incident in the area near Highway 79 West at Western Hills Road near Rockdale.

According to a post from the Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department, emergency services temporarily closed the highway Wednesday just before 3:00 p.m. for a medical helicopter.

Details are not immediately available but a significant number of law enforcement agencies are outside a home in the 100 block of Inwood Drive.

KBTX has a reporter on the scene attempting to gather more details.

Update: US Highway 79 at Western Hills Road is now open. Traffic Alert! Stay out of the area of US Highway 79 West... Posted by Rockdale Vol. Fire Department on Wednesday, October 19, 2022

KBTX has reached out to area law enforcement for additional details and has a reporter on the way to the scene.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.