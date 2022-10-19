Law enforcement situation temporarily shuts down Highway 79 near Rockdale

A significant number of law enforcement agencies are outside a home Wednesday afternoon in the...
A significant number of law enforcement agencies are outside a home Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of Inwood Drive near Rockdale.(KBTX Photo by Donnie Tuggle)
By Josh Gorbutt, Rusty Surette and Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - Milam County first responders are on the scene of an incident in the area near Highway 79 West at Western Hills Road near Rockdale.

According to a post from the Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department, emergency services temporarily closed the highway Wednesday just before 3:00 p.m. for a medical helicopter.

Details are not immediately available but a significant number of law enforcement agencies are outside a home in the 100 block of Inwood Drive.

KBTX has a reporter on the scene attempting to gather more details.

Update: US Highway 79 at Western Hills Road is now open. Traffic Alert! Stay out of the area of US Highway 79 West...

Posted by Rockdale Vol. Fire Department on Wednesday, October 19, 2022

KBTX has reached out to area law enforcement for additional details and has a reporter on the way to the scene.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Chilifest is a two-day music festival in Snook, Texas.
Concerns come to light after Chilifest says charity donations will come up short
Phone service restored to Optimum customers
Bryan ISD is pursuing criminal charges after a woman identified as a potential sex trafficker...
Bryan ISD school notified of trespassing from anti-human trafficking advocates
The eighth annual aggie corn maze opens this Friday in College Station.
Aggie corn maze opening this weekend

Latest News

Wednesday Afternoon PinPoint Forecast 10/19
Wednesday Afternoon PinPoint Forecast 10/19
The displays pay tribute to anything from social media trends to well-known movies.
College Station family continues to raise bar with eye-catching Halloween displays
10/19
Wednesday PinPoint Forecast 10/19
Brazos Valley Gives is happening on Tuesday, October 17 from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Brazos Valley Gives raises $1 million for dozens of area nonprofits