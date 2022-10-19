Meet the candidates for Bryan City Council’s District 1 race

Bryan Single Member District 1 candidates Paul Torres and Raul Santana.
Bryan Single Member District 1 candidates Paul Torres and Raul Santana.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 18, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Two longtime Bryan residents are vowing for the district one seat on the Bryan City Council.

The seat is currently held by Reuben Marin who is term-limited.

Raul Santana spent the majority of his life in the manufacturing industry where he worked for more than three decades. He says he’s running for council to be an advocate for people like himself who feel their voices aren’t being heard. For years Santana frequented city council meetings to address the concerns of his fellow neighbors.

“I believe I’m a better candidate because I’m aware of the situations going on with the city of Bryan and I’m here to help those people’s concerns,” said Santana.

Santana is running on a platform that promotes better infrastructure in the city and more transparency in government. He says safe roads are one of his top priorities if elected.

“I’m running for city council to make a change,” said Santana.

Also vowing for the open seat is Paul Torres, a local construction company owner, graduate of Texas A&M University, and current member of the city of Bryan’s Planning and Zoning Commission. He’s also served on several organizations including the Hispanic Forum of BCS.

“I want to make sure that what their needs are is what I need to give to them and what I need to fight for,” said Torres.

Torres says his main focus is on infrastructure and says his expertise from the planning and zoning common and years in the construction industry make him a problem solver and the best person for the open seat on the council.

“Infrastructure is the most important to me because the roads and the streets we have kids out there trying to ride their bikes and there are ditches and there’s nowhere to ride their bikes except the streets,” Torres said. “ It would be an honor for me to serve on district one.”

The general election is Nov. 8. Early voting begins Monday, October 24.

For the latest information on Midterm Voting check out the KBTX Midterm Election voting guide that features information on early voting dates and locations, sample ballots, and more.

Santana and Torres shared their vision for the city during the Bryan College Station Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum Monday. You can hear from them both along with candidates from the mayoral and other city council races and the in the video player below.

