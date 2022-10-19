Navasota Artist in Residence program is in full swing

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Today The Three is spotlighting some amazing artists bringing their talents to the Brazos Valley. Starting this Friday, artists Siana Smith and Sara Nevius will create and display their artwork at the Horlock Art gallery and History Museum. Not only will their artwork be on display but they will be living at the art gallery and museum for the next six months as part of The Navasota Artist in Residence program.

Smith says it was a process for her to be selected for the program but she wouldn’t have it any other way, “Artist in residency is such a privilege for artists to be in such a program,” shared Smith. “It took me 15 months to apply and get this position. So, it’s a process of application, and also a interview, and then, being selected for such a very honorable position.”

Nevius says just like Smith she too is excited to share her work, “I brought a lot of work” said Smith. “One body of work is over 40 pieces. This body of work is about people, and humanity, and unity, and I’m real excited for people to see it.”

The Navasota Artist in Residence program allows two artists to live and create art at the Horlock Art Gallery & History Museum. The house comes equipped with living quarters, studio space, and gallery space.

To see Smith’s or Nevius’ work you can visit the art gallery and museum at 1215 E Washington Avenue in Navasota. The gallery is open Thursday through Sunday from 12 pm to 5 pm.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.