No. 2 Burton and Runge is back on

BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - Burton (7-0, 4-0 in district) and Runge (1-6, 0-3 in district) will now play on Friday night at Bluejay Stadium in Snook after some further discussions.

The Game Is Back On! Bring your Panther Spirit and join us at the football game at Snook vs Runge, 7 p.m. Friday, October 19. Seniors will be honored on the field before the football game. pic.twitter.com/r3IUFVSZNr — Burton ISD (@BurtonIsd) October 19, 2022

Tuesday various media outlets were reporting that Runge had cancelled the game, but Burton head coach Jason Hodde told KBTX Sports Wednesday afternoon that “Runge Athletic Director Max Wright reached out to me today and said they are going to finish out their season and will be in Snook on Friday night to play us.”

Kickoff is set for 7pm at Bluejay Stadium in Snook. Burton is playing an all road schedule in 2022 since Panther Stadium is undergoing a year long renovation. It is scheduled to be completed in time for the 2023 football season.

Friday night will be Burton’s Senior Night in Snook.

