Texas A&M sorority working to make a positive impact through Thetafest

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The women of Kappa Alpha Theta at Texas A&M University are hoping to make a huge donation to a well-deserving nonprofit in our community.

Proceeds from their 12th annual Thetafest will benefit Scotty’s House, a Child Advocacy Center in Bryan that works to address the unique and various needs of abused and neglected children and their families of the Brazos Valley.

Philanthropy Director, Jenna Gile, says Theta doesn’t just raise money for their philanthropy, but they also get to work hands-on with them through volunteer opportunities. “Getting to form a relationship and a connection with the people at Scotty’s House has been something that means so much to me and to our chapter as a whole,” she said.

This year, their goal is to raise $50,000. You can purchase your ticket for the event or make a donation here.

Thetafest will take place at the Theta House located at 1503 Athens Drive in College Station on Friday, November 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

