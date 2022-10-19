Theatre Company invites you to the final two weekends of Disney’s Descendants

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Find out what happened to your favorite heroes and villains after happily ever after in the Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station’s production of Disney’s Descendants.

“It’s about the descendants of the Disney heroes and villains,” Adrienne Dobson, executive director, said. “Maleficent, Jafar, Cruella de Vil, Grimhilde who is the evil queen in Snow White. They have children and they are all grown up. They are trying to go to school with the descendants of the good guys.”

All ages are welcome to the show. Tickets are $10 for kids and $20 for adults.

The Theatre Company is also in the process of casting for Titanic.

“It’s a really beautiful classic piece,” Dodson said. “We just have to make those really tough decisions and then we start rehearsing next week before Descendants even closes.”

After the opening weekend of Titanic, they are having the 34th Season Reveal Party on December 4.

“That’s where we celebrate the season we just completed, talk about what we have been through this year, and then we announce the shows we have decided on,” Dodson said.

