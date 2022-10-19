Treat of the Day: Brazos County 4-H Judging Team won 3rd at competition

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County 4-H Livestock Judging Team represented the state of Texas at the American Royal in Kansas City.

They were third Overall Team out of 17 teams from across the United States. The senior judging team members include Taylor Colvin, Kyler Wendt, Will Herd and Miranda Skaggs.

Kyler Wendt also won fourth Highest Individual out of 63 competitors.

Treat of the Day: The Brazos County 4-H Livestock Judging Team places 3rd at competition
