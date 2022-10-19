Treat of the Day: College Station Police officer talks about classroom safety at Johnson Elementary

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Johnson Elementary School invited Officer Castillo to speak with their Pre-K class and third-grade class.

He spoke with them about the duties of a police officer and how they can be safe in the classroom. He also did a show-and-tell about his patrol vehicle and duty gear.

Each student was deputized as a Junior Police Officer and given a badge sticker

