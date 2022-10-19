‘Walk a Mile in My Shoes’ returns Saturday at Bryan Police Department

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - I Heart Bryan and the Bryan Police Department are hosting the third annual “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bryan Police Department located at 303 E. 29th Street in Bryan.

Spots are still available and participants can sign up for a time slot by clicking here.

Bryan police officers will be paired with community members while walking some laps around the police department.

I Heart Bryan CEO and founder Fabi Payton said the goal of the event is communication.

“Communication is how we improve unity in our community. Communication is key to growing this town to be better and stronger. Join us and continue the conversations and relationship Bryan PD has been tirelessly trying to build with our community,” said Payton. “Partner with a police officer to walk a mile and have an open-hearted conversation to help improve unity in our community.”

Goldstar Barbers and DJ Stein are also volunteering at the event.

