2022 Texas Miata Roundup kicks off in College Station

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Houston Miata Club is kicking off the 2022 Texas Miata Roundup Thursday.

“We go on fun runs through the country road, we have dinners, we have a live band at the closing banquet,” Freddy Riggs, President of the Houston Miata Club, said.

The Texas Miata Round Up began in the late 1990′s with the intention of bringing Miata owners together for a long weekend filled with camaraderie and fun centered around Miatas.

Due to COVID-19, the now-biennial Roundup was delayed for a year. The 2022 Texas Miata Roundup will be held October 20-23.

“We are actually helping Douglass Mazda with their grand opening on Saturday,” Riggs said. “They are going to have a bounce house, refreshments, and our club will be there Saturday afternoon for a party at which people who are interested in having a Miata, driving one, getting to know what it’s like to be in the car club, we will be in the parking lot for an hour and a half to talk with people,” Riggs said.

The event will wrap up with a dinner party and live music at the Brazos Center.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A significant number of law enforcement agencies are outside a home Wednesday afternoon in the...
Milam County deputy will recover after being shot near Rockdale
The displays pay tribute to anything from social media trends to well-known movies.
College Station family continues to raise bar with eye-catching Halloween displays
Chilifest is a two-day music festival in Snook, Texas.
Concerns come to light after Chilifest says charity donations will come up short
Study: COVID aging organs faster.
Study: If you had COVID, several of your organs could be aging 3-4 years faster
The restaurant owner says the lease is expiring and a Fort Worth-based real estate group wants...
After 40 years, Kettle will close its College Station restaurant

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Jonathan Bridges sentenced to 45 years in prison.
Man sentenced to 45 years for shooting at police
2022 Texas Miata Roundup
2022 Texas Miata Roundup