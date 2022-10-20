2022 Texas Miata Roundup kicks off in College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Houston Miata Club is kicking off the 2022 Texas Miata Roundup Thursday.

“We go on fun runs through the country road, we have dinners, we have a live band at the closing banquet,” Freddy Riggs, President of the Houston Miata Club, said.

The Texas Miata Round Up began in the late 1990′s with the intention of bringing Miata owners together for a long weekend filled with camaraderie and fun centered around Miatas.

Due to COVID-19, the now-biennial Roundup was delayed for a year. The 2022 Texas Miata Roundup will be held October 20-23.

“We are actually helping Douglass Mazda with their grand opening on Saturday,” Riggs said. “They are going to have a bounce house, refreshments, and our club will be there Saturday afternoon for a party at which people who are interested in having a Miata, driving one, getting to know what it’s like to be in the car club, we will be in the parking lot for an hour and a half to talk with people,” Riggs said.

The event will wrap up with a dinner party and live music at the Brazos Center.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.