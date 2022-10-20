After 40 years, Kettle will close its College Station restaurant

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s almost always a wait that few seem to mind on Saturday or Sunday mornings but come December, dedicated customers of the Kettle restaurant in College Station will have to find another place for their Country Big Breakfast fix.

The Kettle on Texas Avenue in College Station will serve its final meals on November 27.

The doors will close at 3 p.m. that Sunday and employees will spend the remainder of the month emptying the eatery that first opened to the public in 1982.

Bob Brown, the owner of both Kettle restaurants in BCS, says the lease is expiring on November 30th and the Fort Worth-based real estate group that owns the building and land wants to repurpose the property.

Brown, who took over the restaurant in 1988, says rumors are already flying about what the future holds for that property that sits close to the southwest corner of Southwest Parkway and Texas Avenue, but says nothing has been confirmed.

Employees at the College Station restaurant have been notified and will continue to be paid until the closing and those who qualify will still receive their annual Christmas bonus.

The Bryan location will remain open and employees in College Station are being encouraged to apply for a transfer.

“Our lease at our Bryan location is still good for another five years,” said Brown.

