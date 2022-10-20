Aggies come up short against Arkanasas in five set dual

Texas A&M Volleyball
Texas A&M Volleyball
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A&M volleyball drops a grueling five set match on the road at Arkansas Wednesday night.

Taylor Head lead the Hogs with 23 kills. Arkansas won the first two sets, but Texas A&M rallies. Winning the third and fourth sets.

This game would go five sets, but it’s Arkansas that prevails after Logan Lednicky is roofed on game point. Lednicky lead the contest with 28 kills.

Aggies return home on Saturday against Kentucky for their Dig Pink afternoon.

