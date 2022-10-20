A&M Consolidated chasing playoff berth Friday versus East View

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Lee Fedora and his A&M Consolidated Tigers (6-1, 4-0) stayed perfect in district competition following a 39-15 win over Leander on the road last week.

Friday night A&M Consolidated returns to the friendly confines of Tiger Field to host Georgetown East View.

The Patriots (0-7, 0-4) may be winless on the year, but the Tigers aren’t focused on their record, but knowing a win means a berth in the playoffs next month.

“We’ve got the opportunity, if we win this game we are pretty much in the playoffs,” said Fedora. Also, we still have the opportunity if we win this game to possibly play for a district championship. Our guys have been focused this week and getting ready for the game,” wrapped up Fedora.

The Tigers and Patriots will kick things off at 7pm Friday night at Tiger Field.

