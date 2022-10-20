Biden announces release from emergency oil reserves in hopes of bringing down prices at the pump

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - President Biden laid out a plan he believes will help bring down gas prices, but according to an expert from AAA, drivers shouldn’t get their hopes up just yet.

Biden announced the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve. The move comes right ahead of midterms--and weeks after the oil producing nations that make up OPEC Plus announced a major production cut.

When talking about what’s going on with the war in Ukraine, “with Russian oil being either sanctioned or not being purchased by countries or companies, it’s really created a tighter supply, specifically affecting a number of countries including us right here in the U.S. So, when OPEC, for example, announced its cuts as we go into later this year, that certainly moved markets higher and therefore we saw price increases,” explained AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber.

Zuber says the pricing impact from the president’s actions remains uncertain, but he believes that as the war continues in Ukraine, the oil and gas market is going to remain volatile.

“We all share the frustration of higher gas prices, and that’s likely going to continue as we move through the rest of this year and perhaps even into next year.”

The White House has said the president may authorize the sale of more oil from the petroleum reserves this winter if it’s needed.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Chilifest is a two-day music festival in Snook, Texas.
Concerns come to light after Chilifest says charity donations will come up short
A significant number of law enforcement agencies are outside a home Wednesday afternoon in the...
Milam County deputy shot in rural area near Rockdale
Phone service restored to Optimum customers
Bryan ISD is pursuing criminal charges after a woman identified as a potential sex trafficker...
Bryan ISD school notified of trespassing from anti-human trafficking advocates

Latest News

The winner of this race in November will replace the current seat holder, Brent Hairston.
Early voting begins next week: Hear from candidates for Bryan City Council District 5
Wednesday Night Weather Update 10/19
Wednesday Night Weather Update 10/19
Sophia Gordon and Kara Michaelson are playing the role of Clara this year and joined News 3 at...
Ballet Brazos preparing to perform The Nutcracker
The move completes Biden’s March directive to release 180 million barrels from the Strategic...
Focus at Four: Biden announces release from emergency oil reserves