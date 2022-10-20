Brazos Valley Chorale to host a Night at the Opera

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For music lovers in the Brazos valley, a special concert on Saturday, Oct. 22 is set to be a journey of classic compositions.

KBTX got the chance to sit down with Larry Lippke with the Brazos Valley Chorale to discuss the musical experience.

“We have some very high quality singers, and we take singers with a variety of skills,” he said.

In order to put together the best performance, Lippke and his team recruited even more talent from outside the area.

“Complementing the Brazos Valley Chorale in this concert, we have some soloists coming to us from Austin,” he added.

The concert will include work from Mozart, Victor Herbert and George Gershwin.

It will take place at First Presbyterian in Bryan. For tickets and more information, visit their website.

