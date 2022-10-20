Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra presenting concert with special guest this Sunday

By Megan Calongne
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra is bringing a unique musical experience to the community with their upcoming Cliburn Silver Concert.

The event will feature the 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Silver Medalist Anna Geniushene. The celebrated pianist will join the BVSO in performing one of the world’s most popular concertos, Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1.

The performance will be at Texas A&M’s Rudder Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online, at the MSC Box Office or by calling the Box Office at (979) 845-1234.

