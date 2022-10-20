Bring home a furry friend for Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What better way to celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month than by stopping by Aggieland Humane Society to adopt your fur-ever friend!

“When you adopt a shelter dog, you’re giving them a second chance at life and love with a family. You’re also contributing to the community by opening up space here at the shelter for the next pet coming through the door,” Executive Director Jennifer Young said.

If you’re interested in adopting a pup, check out the fee-waived event happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 22 at Sterling Subaru in Bryan. “In preparation, print out an application from the website, get that done and come get your pet. All pets will be ready to go home with you that day,” Young said.

You can find those adoption applications here.

If you’re unable to adopt a pet, but you’d still like to make a monetary donation to Aggieland Humane Society, you can do so here.

