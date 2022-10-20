Bring home a furry friend for Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What better way to celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month than by stopping by Aggieland Humane Society to adopt your fur-ever friend!

“When you adopt a shelter dog, you’re giving them a second chance at life and love with a family. You’re also contributing to the community by opening up space here at the shelter for the next pet coming through the door,” Executive Director Jennifer Young said.

If you’re interested in adopting a pup, check out the fee-waived event happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 22 at Sterling Subaru in Bryan. “In preparation, print out an application from the website, get that done and come get your pet. All pets will be ready to go home with you that day,” Young said.

You can find those adoption applications here.

If you’re unable to adopt a pet, but you’d still like to make a monetary donation to Aggieland Humane Society, you can do so here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A significant number of law enforcement agencies are outside a home Wednesday afternoon in the...
Milam County deputy will recover after being shot near Rockdale
The displays pay tribute to anything from social media trends to well-known movies.
College Station family continues to raise bar with eye-catching Halloween displays
Chilifest is a two-day music festival in Snook, Texas.
Concerns come to light after Chilifest says charity donations will come up short
Study: COVID aging organs faster.
Study: If you had COVID, several of your organs could be aging 3-4 years faster
The restaurant owner says the lease is expiring and a Fort Worth-based real estate group wants...
After 40 years, Kettle will close its College Station restaurant

Latest News

The Three celebrates National Chicken and Waffle Day with Billy's Grille and Bar
The Three celebrates National Chicken and Waffle Day with Billy’s Grille and Bar
VOOM Foundation continues to address the healthcare system needs through education and training.
Run fast, save lives overseas
Billy’s Grille and Bar opens bright and early at 6:30 a.m. to serve you all of your favorites...
Grab a cup of coffee and some breakfast at Billy’s
THE THR3E(Recurring) - voom
THE THR3E(Recurring) - voom