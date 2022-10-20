Brother of suspect in slaying of family pleads not guilty

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Merced County Sheriff's Office shows Alberto Salgado,...
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Merced County Sheriff's Office shows Alberto Salgado, who was arrested for criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence. Alberto Salgado is the brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado who is suspected of kidnapping and murdering Aroohi Dheri, Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, and Amandeep Singh.(Merced County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — The younger brother of a man charged in the kidnapping and killing of a family in central California pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he helped his brother.

41-year-old Alberto Salgado was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, accessory after the fact, and arson of property.

His older brother, Jesus Salgado, pleaded not guilty last week to kidnapping and killing an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle in early October.

Alberto Salgado was appointed a public defender by the court.

The Merced County Public Defender’s office didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment. Authorities say Jesus Salgado was a former employee of the slain family, and had a longstanding dispute.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A significant number of law enforcement agencies are outside a home Wednesday afternoon in the...
Milam County deputy will recover after being shot near Rockdale
The displays pay tribute to anything from social media trends to well-known movies.
College Station family continues to raise bar with eye-catching Halloween displays
Chilifest is a two-day music festival in Snook, Texas.
Concerns come to light after Chilifest says charity donations will come up short
Study: COVID aging organs faster.
Study: If you had COVID, several of your organs could be aging 3-4 years faster
The restaurant owner says the lease is expiring and a Fort Worth-based real estate group wants...
After 40 years, Kettle will close its College Station restaurant

Latest News

PETA conducted a five-day rescue mission involving 65 animals of 30 species from the Tri-State...
PETA saves 65 neglected animals from roadside zoo
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health,...
Biden touts Pittsburgh bridge as infrastructure win
American Airlines announced it will be doing away with its first class seating.
American Airlines will switch out first class cabins for business seating
People take photos of U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Washington.
Justice Barrett rejects appeal over Biden student debt plan
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian...
Appeals court: Sen. Graham must testify in Georgia probe