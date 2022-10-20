Bryan needs a win to stay in playoff hunt

(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In Class 6-A the Bryan Vikings are looking to bounce back after a 38-13 home loss against Pflugerville Weiss. Bryan is on the road at Midway this week who has a 2-6 record.

The Vikings have been going through a quarterback rotation while Malcom Gooden works back from a hand injury.

Head coach Ricky Tullos said his team started strong against Weiss but had some inconsistencies and break downs.

“Things that really stood out was our kids played hard from the start to the finish, and I was proud of that,” Ricky Tullos said. “We need to try and eliminate those mistakes to continue to build as a program and push through district play here.”

Bryan needs a win over Midway to move into the playoff chase in district 12-6A. Friday’s road game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

