Chamber of Commerce hosts Youth to Career Fair

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The B/CS Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Youth to Career Fair Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Brazos County Expo.

The purpose of the event is to educate 8th graders on potential future careers and various industries.

A wide range of companies and nonprofits will showcase various career paths that exist within our community. This event provides students with a better idea of what excites them when choosing courses in high school that may impact their post high school or college career.

“This is important for students because it’s a developmental experience for them to come and learn more about possible industries or career opportunities,” said Hayley Bisacre, B/CS Chamber Manager of Business Development. “

The B/CS Chamber says about 2,800 students and 54 local organizations were in attendance.

