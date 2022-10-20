Chamber of Commerce hosts Youth to Career Fair

The event is meant to educate 8th graders on potential future careers and various industries.
By Heather Falls
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The B/CS Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Youth to Career Fair Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Brazos County Expo.

A wide range of companies and nonprofits will showcase various career paths that exist within our community. This event provides students with a better idea of what excites them when choosing courses in high school that may impact their post high school or college career.

“This is important for students because it’s a developmental experience for them to come and learn more about possible industries or career opportunities,” said Hayley Bisacre, B/CS Chamber Manager of Business Development. “

The B/CS Chamber says about 2,800 students and 54 local organizations were in attendance.

