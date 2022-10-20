Classroom Champion: Andrew Elmore from Franklin High School

FRAANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - News Three Sports Classroom Champion of the week is Andrew Elmore.

The Franklin High School senior has a 4.0 grade point average and ranks 2nd in his class. Andrew is a member of the National Honor Society, Mobile Library for Roland Reynolds Elementary, and is also a flag football coach. Even with a full plate academically and athletically, Andrew still finds time to support those around him.

“I think Andrew leads through example. He is not one that is going to go and really tell others what to do, but he is more ‘I’m going to do and lead by example,’ said Franklin High School teacher, Shannon Groves. “On top of being a leader in the classroom and a football player, he makes sure to put forth the effort to support our other student athletes and other students, and I think that’s where he really leads by example.”

In addition to being a member of Franklin’s state champion winning football team, Andrew also powerlifts and throws both shot and discus for the Lions. Last football season, Andrew was awarded 2nd Team All-District honors as a defensive lineman.

“I think sports in high school, a lot of people learn important skills for later in life,” said Elmore. “They learn how to work as a team, to listen to authority, to be able to work hard, to face adversity, to be able to work when things get hard and just always knowing that when you mess up you have your teammates there for you, and you’re never on your own.”

Andrew’s ability on the line is something the Lions will miss next season, but for his coaches, Andrew’s biggest asset is his sense of humor and ability to always bring the energy.

“One thing I’m going to miss is he always asks me to be a running back, so you know he comes up to me just joking around, but him being out here every single day and creating that energy at practice is going to be missed,” said football Head Coach Mark Fannin.

