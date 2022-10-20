College Station child care center experiences record inflation rates

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -One College Station daycare and preschool is feeling the pain of high inflation after prices have been on a constant rise.

According to Child Care Aware of America experts, 2021 marked the third consecutive year that child care prices have soared faster than overall inflation rates. They say child-care prices have risen by an average of 5% when compared to 2020 prices.

Johana Mitchell is a Brazos Valley mom of two. She has had her son in child-care since he was very young.

“He’s been in child care since he was 7 months old,” said Mitchell. “So, now he’s in preschool. He’s been there [child care] for two and a half years.”

As Mitchell navigates motherhood, she’s felt the pain of essential items costing more than usual. After being forced to quit her job due to her second pregnancy, Mitchell decided to work at First Adventures Daycare & Preschool, the child-care center her son attends. All this in order to keep her son involved at the daycare while making money for her family.

“Especially this year. It’s hard to pay the daycares, car insurance, food. All that kind of stuff, it’s just so hard,” Mitchell said. “Working at the daycare and preschool is just a great help to my life now.”

Five years ago, Marie-Ann Holland opened First Adventures Daycare & Preschool in College Station. She is a mother herself, and wanted to create an environment where all woman feel cared for.

“We have about 30 kids at the care center right now,” said Holland. “It was my passion to help where I can when it comes to families.”

Holland agreed with the recent statistics of high inflation. She said her business has had to make some drastic changes.

“This September we had a $50 dollar price hike. So, that’s covering extra supply costs and also a dollar raise for everybody here due to the inflation,” Holland said.

The annual costs uptakes are normal, according to Holland. Although she said she’s never seen prices increase this steep.

