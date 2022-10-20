College Station focused on Georgetown with playoff spot up for grabs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team is coming off a battle of District 11-5A Division I unbeatens last week following a double overtime 27-24 win over Leander Glenn (5-2, 3-1).

The win keeps the 3rd ranked Cougars (6-1, 4-0 in district) in the hunt for a district championship.

Next week the Purple and Black will host rival A&M Consolidated (6-1, 4-0), and head coach Stoney Pryor is not worried about his players looking past Georgetown (5-2, 3-1) on the road Friday knowing a playoff spot can be clinched with a win.

“I think our guys really have bought into a 1 and 0 mentality so this week regardless of who it is, is the big game. There’s a lot riding on this game. This game has playoff implications. It could have seating implications in the playoffs. It is a big game and it’s on right,” said Pryor.

The Cougars will kick things off at 7 on Friday at the Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex.

