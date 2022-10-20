College Station focused on Georgetown with playoff spot up for grabs

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team is coming off a battle of District 11-5A Division I unbeatens last week following a double overtime 27-24 win over Leander Glenn (5-2, 3-1).

The win keeps the 3rd ranked Cougars (6-1, 4-0 in district) in the hunt for a district championship.

Next week the Purple and Black will host rival A&M Consolidated (6-1, 4-0), and head coach Stoney Pryor is not worried about his players looking past Georgetown (5-2, 3-1) on the road Friday knowing a playoff spot can be clinched with a win.

“I think our guys really have bought into a 1 and 0 mentality so this week regardless of who it is, is the big game. There’s a lot riding on this game. This game has playoff implications. It could have seating implications in the playoffs. It is a big game and it’s on right,” said Pryor.

The Cougars will kick things off at 7 on Friday at the Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Chilifest is a two-day music festival in Snook, Texas.
Concerns come to light after Chilifest says charity donations will come up short
Law enforcement officers are currently gathered outside a home in the 100 block of Inwood Drive.
Milam County deputy shot in rural area near Rockdale
Phone service restored to Optimum customers
Bryan ISD is pursuing criminal charges after a woman identified as a potential sex trafficker...
Bryan ISD school notified of trespassing from anti-human trafficking advocates

Latest News

Aggie soccer travels to Columbia to face #21 South Carolina
BURTON PANTHERS
No. 2 Burton and Runge is back on
Iola vs Normangee volleyball
Iola vs Normangee volleyball
Consol vs Rudder volleyball
Consol vs Rudder volleyball