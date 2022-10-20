Drought strengthens slightly, even with recent rain

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Office of the Texas State Climatologist has released a new drought monitor for the Brazos Valley. The updated drought monitor is similar to the one released last Thursday, even with the rain that came through the Brazos Valley late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Montgomery County continues to be the only region in the Brazos Valley that is not classified under drought conditions. Other regions, such as Austin and Washington counties, are experiencing extreme drought conditions (Level 3 of 4). Southwestern portions of the Brazos Valley have consistently seen the driest conditions since this past summer. In last week’s monitor, severe drought (Level 2 of 4) was confined to Austin and Washington counties. However, in this week’s monitor, severe drought has spread to other regions.

Portions of the Brazos Valley received rain on Sunday night and Monday morning, but rainfall totals were not enough to put a strong dent into the drought conditions. Most saw at least half an inch of rain, while some lucky few were blessed with closer to an inch.

Ahead of the cold, some rain! Showers and storms overnight into early Monday left everyone with at least a couple tenths of an inch, with some isolated totals closer to two inches. (KBTX)

The Brazos Valley needs 12 to 15 inches of rain to help alleviate drought conditions completely. Most of Texas needs over 15 inches of rain over a period of a month to return to normal.

Most of the State of Texas needs over 15 inches of rain to return to normal conditions (KBTX Weather)

