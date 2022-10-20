Early voting begins next week: Hear from candidates for Bryan City Council District 5

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three people will appear on ballots in November for Bryan City Council District 5.

The winner of this race in November will replace current seat holder Brent Hairston who is running for mayor.

District 5 covers much of West Bryan, an area that has seen recent growth and additions including a new water tower and school transportation facility.

In the running is AJ Reynold, who is the Executive Director at the Internet 2 Technology Evaluation Center at Texas A&M. She has spent time leading area non-profit organizations including Voices for Children and the American Red Cross, which she says has led her to this race.

“I have an interest in helping the community, making sure that we have a great quality of life in Bryan. And I think that my professional experience in building budgets, in making sure staff have what they need and then engaging in the community,” she said. “I’ve always had a heart for public service. When this opportunity came up this past year, I felt like it was my time to put my name in the hat.”

Reynold grew up visiting her grandparents who live in Bryan and moved back to work with non-profits. Reynold said her priorities if elected would be to expand on current growth, especially in West Bryan.

“I’m definitely in favor of keeping property taxes low. And the next thing is infrastructure. So making sure that as we grow, and there are great plans to grow, and I’m all for that,” she said. “As we grow, though, making sure that we are in line with the other public service agencies, so the fire departments, police departments, and of course the school district.”

Kyle Schumann is also running. He works in Project Management but says his experience in the military will be vital for his goals in the campaign.

“I saw some glaring weaknesses at the city level that needed to be fixed. When it comes to communication standards. I’m a former Signal Corps member of the Texas Army National Guard and work in the communications industry today. And those items that could be easily rectified unfortunately haven’t been,” Schumann said. “So that everyone has an equal opportunity in being able to know what the city is trying to do.”

Schumann moved to the area in the early 2000s to attend Texas A&M and said he built a life in the community with a wife and young child. If elected to council, Schumann says he would get to know all the new faces and build communication.

“Potentially you only have two out of seven people being retained [to council after elections] and that means five new faces on council starting November 8. So I’m going to find out who those people are, see where their major concerns are, and what I can do to help them with their mission so that they can help me with my mission,” he said.

Marca Ewers-Shurtleff is the current vice chair of the Bryan Planning and Zoning Commission and a local attorney. Shurtleff says this is part of why she is ready for the council spot.

“I bring the most institutional knowledge and experience to the table for the race. I’ve been serving the city of Bryan behind the scenes for years now, I’m vice chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission, I’m on the board of directors for the Bryan Business Council, and I’m also on the tourism subcommittee as the chair. I’ve spent a lot of time working on the projects that I think are really putting Bryan on the right path,” Shurtleff said.

Shurtleff has lived in Bryan for around eight years with her family and extended family. She has experience as a Mayor in Stratford. Shurtleff says she will be focused on building current economic growth in hopes to bring down property taxes for residents.

“We’re bringing more people into Bryan, which means we’re injecting more cash into our economy that is not based strictly on property taxes, that the citizens are responsible for bearing, it’s important to keep our property taxes low,” she said. “I’ll be reaching out to citizens, I want to be very available to citizens, particularly in District five but across the city.”

Bryan City Council district map (City of Bryan)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.