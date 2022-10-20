Freshman football player found dead days before his birthday: ‘We are heartbroken’

Mississippi State University confirmed the death of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland.
Mississippi State University confirmed the death of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland.(MSU Athletics)
By WLBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A Mississippi State University football player died Wednesday morning.

Mississippi State Athletics confirmed the student’s death, saying it is “deeply saddened” to learn of the death of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland.

“We are heartbroken by the sudden loss of Sam Westmoreland. Mississippi State is a family, and we are all mourning during this trying time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Westmoreland family and everyone who knew and loved Sam,” MSU Director of Athletics John Cohen said.

Westmoreland, who was set to turn 19 on Friday, graduated from Tupelo High School. He was an offensive lineman for MSU and majoring in industrial technology, according to WLBT.

“My prayers are with Sam’s family and friends, his MSU teammates and coaches, and the Tupelo community during this most difficult time,” MSU President Mark E. Keenum said.

MSU football head coach Mike Leach released a statement, saying the university’s athletic family is “heartbroken by the sudden death” of Westmoreland. The coach went on to say that Westmoreland “will always be remembered and deeply missed.”

The university said the incident remains under investigation and is working with authorities, including the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, coroner’s office, and the MSU Athletics Department.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Chilifest is a two-day music festival in Snook, Texas.
Concerns come to light after Chilifest says charity donations will come up short
A significant number of law enforcement agencies are outside a home Wednesday afternoon in the...
Milam County deputy shot in rural area near Rockdale
Phone service restored to Optimum customers
Bryan ISD is pursuing criminal charges after a woman identified as a potential sex trafficker...
Bryan ISD school notified of trespassing from anti-human trafficking advocates

Latest News

The move completes Biden’s March directive to release 180 million barrels from the Strategic...
Biden announces release from emergency oil reserves in hopes of bringing down prices at the pump
The winner of this race in November will replace the current seat holder, Brent Hairston.
Early voting begins next week: Hear from candidates for Bryan City Council District 5
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank,...
Pence warns of ‘unprincipled populism,’ ‘Putin apologists’
FILE - Pro Football Hall of Fame member Charley Trippi poses with memorabilia at his home in...
Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies at 100