Get ready for a spooky good time at Fright Nights Haunted House

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Halloween is right around the corner, so it’s not too late to get in the scary spirit. The Fright Nights Haunted House is back for another year.

The haunted house’s co-creator Cindy Roberts said this is one of her favorite years. Every room has its own theme including the pirate ship room, which was inspired by Robert’s love of the beach. There are also different actors every night, so days are never the same.

“The kids really get into it, and that’s what makes it,” Roberts said.

This is the haunted house’s 12th year in the community, and it remains a non-touch house. Roberts said you’ll have a great time and be safe.

Along with providing some safe scares, Fright Nights Haunted House also supports Trinity Oaks StarKids and StageCenter Theatre.

“COVID’s been hard on a lot of people and so these last couple of years we’ve been giving to those wonderful charities to help them out,” Roberts said.

Fright Nights Haunted House is located at 1673 Briarcrest Dr., Suite 108 A in Bryan. There are still five remaining days to experience the haunted house. Those dates can be found below.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the last ticket will be sold at 11:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, and cash is preferred.

Groups can be no larger than four, and those 15 years old and younger are asked to be escorted by an adult. For more information, click here.

