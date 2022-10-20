Grab a cup of coffee and some breakfast at Billy’s

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Named after beloved William “Billy” Schulman, the newest grille and bar in Downtown Bryan is serving up some delicious family recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Located just down the street from The Queen Theatre, early risers can stop in for a “coffee happy hour” before they head to work in the morning and night owls can come in for some late night bites to end their night the right way.

Sunday through Saturday, Billy’s Grille and Bar opens bright and early at 6:30 a.m. to serve you all of your favorites from fluffy omelets to breakfast burritos to French toast. “We have all of your breakfast staples. There’s really something for everybody on the menu. Whatever you’re in the mood for,” Co-owner Emily Bell said.

You can find Billy’s full menu on their website here.

