Man sentenced to 45 years for shooting at police

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County judge sentenced Jonathan Bridges to 45 years in prison last Friday for shooting at police in February of 2021.

He entered a plea agreement on multiple charges including two aggravated assault charges and a burglary charge. He will serve concurrent sentences for other charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, evading arrest and possession of marijuana.

The incident happened on February 25, 2021. The College Station Police Department responded to a disturbance between Bridges and his girlfriend. She told police Bridges was assaulting her.

When the first officer arrived on scene, he saw the couple leaving in a car. Officers then tried to pull the couple over and Bridges got out of the car and ran away.

While running, he reportedly turned and fired his weapon at a police officer.

Bridges then allegedly broke into a nearby apartment and barricaded himself inside. At the time, he reportedly told police he was holding the residents as hostages and threatened to kill them. It was later discovered that the residents were not home.

While inside the apartment, he continued to fire his gun at officers through windows and walls.

In an effort to escape, Bridges tried to break into another neighboring apartment by pushing through the wall. There were people inside that apartment. When Bridges made it into the apartment, he threatened to kill the occupants.

Bridges ended up surrendering to police after a standoff that lasted several hours.

