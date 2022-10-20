No. 14 Aggies Travel to Face-off Against Texas, Indiana

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team heads to Austin to compete in a double-dual meet against No. 2 Texas and No. 8 Indiana on Friday, October 21. Diving is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. with the swim events starting at 2 p.m. inside the Jamail Texas Swim Center.

The Aggies return to the pool after collecting a second-place finish out of six teams at the SMU Classic. The Maroon & White saw a part of Texas’ team and now face another weekend of tough competition competing against two top-10 teams. 

Andres Puente stepped up in the opener, registering a first-place time of 1:54.68 in the 200 breast at the SMU Classic. Connor Foote had an impactful first meet as he added double-digit points for the Aggies with a time of 20.07 in the 50 free and 47.29 in the 100 fly.

Baylor Nelson made his Aggie debut as he took second in the 200 IM, registering the fifth-fastest time in program history (1:43.32). Nelson also logged a personal best of 1:34.76 in the 200 free. 

The 200 free relay team ended the meet on a high note, earning the top spot after Foote, Kaloyan Bratanov, Ethan Gogulski and Nelson recorded a meet-record time of 1:18.66.

Diver Rhett Hensley qualified for NCAA Zones on the 1-meter in his first competition of the season with a score of 306.90. 

Live results for the diving portion of the meet can be found here and fans are able to keep up with swimming on the Meet Mobile app.

