No. 14 Aggies Travel to Face-off Against Texas, Indiana

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team heads to Austin to compete in a double-dual meet against No. 2 Texas and No. 8 Indiana on Friday, October 21. Diving is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. with the swim events starting at 2 p.m. inside the Jamail Texas Swim Center.

The Aggies return to the pool after collecting a second-place finish out of six teams at the SMU Classic. The Maroon & White saw a part of Texas’ team and now face another weekend of tough competition competing against two top-10 teams.

Andres Puente stepped up in the opener, registering a first-place time of 1:54.68 in the 200 breast at the SMU Classic. Connor Foote had an impactful first meet as he added double-digit points for the Aggies with a time of 20.07 in the 50 free and 47.29 in the 100 fly.

Baylor Nelson made his Aggie debut as he took second in the 200 IM, registering the fifth-fastest time in program history (1:43.32). Nelson also logged a personal best of 1:34.76 in the 200 free.

The 200 free relay team ended the meet on a high note, earning the top spot after Foote, Kaloyan Bratanov, Ethan Gogulski and Nelson recorded a meet-record time of 1:18.66.

Diver Rhett Hensley qualified for NCAA Zones on the 1-meter in his first competition of the season with a score of 306.90.

Live results for the diving portion of the meet can be found here and fans are able to keep up with swimming on the Meet Mobile app.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.