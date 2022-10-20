No. 22 A&M Hits the Road to Take on Texas, Indiana

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 22 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team is set to compete in Austin in a double-dual meet against No. 3 Texas and No. 13 Indiana on Friday, October 21. Diving is set to begin at 11:30 a.m., with the swim events starting at 2 p.m. inside the Jamail Texas Swim Center. 

The Aggies opened the season two weeks ago, defeating Houston, 166-123, registering top finishes in both the 200 medley relay and the 400 free relay. Individually, the Maroon & White posted the top time in 13 of 14 events. 

Chloe Stepanek, Olivia Theall and Abby Grottle posted multiple top times against Houston. Stepanek claimed the 200 free (1:48.75) and 200 back (1:59.67). Theall was successful in the 200 fly (1:59.62) and 100 fly (53.85). Grottle dominated the distance events, posting the top times in the 1,000 free (10:07.28) and 500 free (4:56.84). 

Manita Sathianchokwisan helped lead a talented group of newcomers that debuted against Houston. Sathianchokwisan collected a pair of top finishes in the 50 free (23.63) and 100 free (51.85). 

In the season-opener, Alyssa Clairmont swept the springboards with a 1-meter score of 325.58 and a 3-meter score of 345.83. 

Live results for the diving portion of the meet can be found here and fans are able to keep up with swimming on the Meet Mobile app.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A significant number of law enforcement agencies are outside a home Wednesday afternoon in the...
Milam County deputy will recover after being shot near Rockdale
The displays pay tribute to anything from social media trends to well-known movies.
College Station family continues to raise bar with eye-catching Halloween displays
Chilifest is a two-day music festival in Snook, Texas.
Concerns come to light after Chilifest says charity donations will come up short
Study: COVID aging organs faster.
Study: If you had COVID, several of your organs could be aging 3-4 years faster
The restaurant owner says the lease is expiring and a Fort Worth-based real estate group wants...
After 40 years, Kettle will close its College Station restaurant

Latest News

Texas A&M Golf
No. 6 Aggie Golf Takes on Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate
Franklin High School's Andrew Elmore is this week's American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion.
Classroom Champion: Andrew Elmore from Franklin High School
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
No. 14 Aggies Travel to Face-off Against Texas, Indiana