No. 22 A&M Hits the Road to Take on Texas, Indiana

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 22 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team is set to compete in Austin in a double-dual meet against No. 3 Texas and No. 13 Indiana on Friday, October 21. Diving is set to begin at 11:30 a.m., with the swim events starting at 2 p.m. inside the Jamail Texas Swim Center.

The Aggies opened the season two weeks ago, defeating Houston, 166-123, registering top finishes in both the 200 medley relay and the 400 free relay. Individually, the Maroon & White posted the top time in 13 of 14 events.

Chloe Stepanek, Olivia Theall and Abby Grottle posted multiple top times against Houston. Stepanek claimed the 200 free (1:48.75) and 200 back (1:59.67). Theall was successful in the 200 fly (1:59.62) and 100 fly (53.85). Grottle dominated the distance events, posting the top times in the 1,000 free (10:07.28) and 500 free (4:56.84).

Manita Sathianchokwisan helped lead a talented group of newcomers that debuted against Houston. Sathianchokwisan collected a pair of top finishes in the 50 free (23.63) and 100 free (51.85).

In the season-opener, Alyssa Clairmont swept the springboards with a 1-meter score of 325.58 and a 3-meter score of 345.83.

Live results for the diving portion of the meet can be found here and fans are able to keep up with swimming on the Meet Mobile app.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.