No. 6 Aggie Golf Takes on Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate

By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALPHARETTA, Ga. – The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s golf team will seek to close out its fall schedule on a high note against a strong field at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Friday through Sunday at the par-72, 7,092-yard Lakeside Course.

Representing the Aggies at the tournament are seniors Sam Bennett and William Paysse, junior Daniel Rodrigues and sophomore Phichaksn Maichon and Vishnu Sadagopan. The Aggies are paired with Alabama and Virginia and will tee off from the first hole at 8 a.m. CT for the first two rounds. Paysse is the lone returning champion in the field, having won a share of the 2019 edition of the GCOG.

“The guys like playing here. The golf course is in great shape and it looks the weather is going to be really good,” head coach Brian Kortan said. “It’s great field and we’re looking forward to the test. We want to end the fall in a good place and see where we stand and how we stack up going into the spring.”

The Aggies will face a strong field that features seven top 25 teams in the Golfstat.com rankings which includes host No. 13 Georgia Tech, No. 12 Alabama, Clemson, Duke, East Tennessee State, No. 25 Pepperdine, No. 5 Stanford, No. 10 Tennessee, USC, No. 7 Virginia, Wake Forest and Washington.

