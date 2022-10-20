NOAA: Third consecutive La Niña expected to bring warmer, drier winter to the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Forecasters say this winter will feature a rare, triple-dip La Niña weather pattern. The cooler-than-average water temperatures over the Equatorial Pacific are expected to influence another warmer and drier winter weather pattern for Texas and the Brazos Valley. As conditions continue to worsen after brief, late summer relief, drought will likely intensify and expand ahead of the spring growing season. The Climate Prediction Center released the Winter 2022-23 outlook Thursday morning, noting the Southwest, Gulf Coast, and Eastern Seaboard are expected to have the least winter-like outcome over the next three months.

U.S. TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK

Warmer-than-average temperature are expected throughout the winter for the Brazos Valley (NOAA)

The greatest chance for warmer-than-average conditions are in western Alaska, and the Central Great Basin and Southwest extending through the Southern Plains.

The outlook calls for a 40% to 50% chance for warmer-than-average conditions in the Brazos Valley between December, January, and February.

Warmer-than-average temperatures are also favored in the Southeastern U.S. and along the Atlantic coast.

Below-normal temperatures are favored from the Pacific Northwest eastward to the western Great Lakes and the Alaska Panhandle.

U.S. PRECIPITATION OUTLOOK

Drier-than-average temperature are expected throughout the winter for the Brazos Valley (NOAA)

The greatest chances for drier-than-average conditions are forecast in portions of California, the Southwest, the southern Rockies, southern Plains, Gulf Coast and much of the Southeast.

The outlook calls for a 40% to 50% chance for drier-than-average conditions in the Brazos Valley between December, January, and February. This means the extended forecast is leaning toward the area receiving less than the expected 10″ of rain over this three month period.

Wetter-than-average conditions are most likely in western Alaska, the Pacific Northwest, northern Rockies, Great Lakes and Ohio Valley.

The remainder of the U.S. falls into the category of equal chances for below-, near-, or above-average seasonal total precipitation.

DROUGHT CONDITIONS TO EXPAND ACROSS MUCH OF THE LOWER 48

As of Thursday morning, a staggering 59% of the United States is considered to be in some stage of drought. Brazos County has returned to Severe Drought conditions just 8 short weeks after falling out of the category due to late summer rainfall. Without measurable rain for a better part of the last 40 days, these Stage 2 Drought conditions are expanding to the northeast once again. Locally, conditions are expected to continue or worsen over the winter months.

Drought conditions are expected to continue or worsen throughout the winter months for much of the Lower 48 (NOAA)

Widespread extreme drought continues to persist across much of the West, the Great Basin, and the central-to-southern Great Plains.

Drought is expected to impact the middle and lower Mississippi Valley this winter.

Drought development is expected to occur across the South-central and Southeastern U.S., while drought conditions are expected to improve across the Northwestern U.S. over the coming months.

WINTER IS WARMING...EVEN IN NON-LA NINA YEARS

Winter across the entire United States is not as cold as it used to be, due to the impacts of man-made climate change. Since 1970, winter is the fastest-warming season for a majority of the United States. While outbreaks of cold weather are still expected, winter air has been found to be not as cold or cold for as long across 98% of the United States.

Climate Change has increased the Brazos Valley's winter temperature about 3.5° over the last 50 years (Climate Central)

On average, Bryan-College Station’s average winter temperature has warmed 3.6° since 1970. 50 years ago, the three-month period used to settle around an average -- highs and lows considered -- of about 50°. That number is now closer to 54° with roughly 10 more of the 92 days falling above average. That means about half of the winter is now likely to be warmer than average locally.

Warmer winters bring impacts such as migrating disease-carrying insects to regions previously too cold to inhabit, a water supply at risk -- particularly in the west where dwindling snowpack is falling short to refill reservoir levels, and lower fruit yields as trees -- cherry, apple, and peach specifically -- falling short of the minimum chill hours needed before spring and summer growing begins.

