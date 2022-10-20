Pass It Back Ags, AggiesCAN runs through November 17

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The nation’s largest student-athlete volunteer-run canned food drive, AggiesCAN, begins Saturday, Oct. 22 and will run through Nov. 17. Texas A&M’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) is collecting donations for its 22nd annual food drive benefitting the Brazos Valley Food Bank and the 12th Can food pantry.

“AggiesCAN is a huge event that the student-athletes organize to give back to the community,” SAAC president Julia Abell said. “This community shows us so much support through watching us at events and cheering us on, it’s a great opportunity for us to give back to the Brazos Valley Food Bank and 12thCAN on campus.”

AggiesCAN, which started in 2000, has multiple ways to stockpile its collections through in-person and online opportunities.

Canned goods and monetary donations will be accepted by Aggie student-athlete volunteers at volleyball and soccer matches on Oct. 22-23, followed by the football game vs. Ole Miss on Oct. 29. All donations will receive a coupon for free Whataburger while supplies last.

Aggies can also participate through the text-to-donate method through Nov. 17. To donate, simply text “AGGIESCAN” (as one word, no spaces) to 83200.

SAAC also receives donations through student organizations on campus, student-athlete team collections and athletics department collections.

In 2021, AggiesCAN provided over 50,000 meals for the Brazos Valley.

SAAC is a student organization comprised of student-athlete representatives from each Texas A&M Athletics team. The group advocates for student-athlete welfare in the Athletics Department, on campus, within the SEC and within the NCAA while developing as leaders and serving the community

For more information visit 12thMan.com/AggiesCAN.

Event

Date

Collection Starts

Collection Ends

Location

Volleyball

Saturday, Oct. 22

12:45 p.m.

2:15 p.m.

All gates

Volleyball

Sunday, Oct. 23

12:45 p.m.

2:15 p.m.

All gates

Soccer

Sunday, Oct. 23

2:45 p.m.

4:15 p.m.

All gates

Football

Saturday, Oct. 29

3 hours before kick

30 minutes after kick

Aggies CAN & Whataburger tents in the fan zone

