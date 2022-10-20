Pebble Creek community hosts forum for College Station mayoral & city council candidates

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Pebble Creek Owners Association and the Pebble Creek Country Club partnered Wednesday to host a candidate forum.

The event was held in the ballroom of the Pebble Creek Country Club and featured candidates from the mayoral and council races for the city of College Station.

The candidate forum was moderated by News 3′s evening anchor Rusty Surette.

Topics of discussion included the candidate’s stance on infrastructure, public safety, the upcoming bond propositions, and more.

Forum organizers say they wanted to give community members an opportunity to interact with candidates in a more personal setting to address needs and concerns that are specific to their community.

“We really feel like there’s a requirement for people to be informed about the decision makers that we elect into office,” said Mike Buckley, event organizer, and Pebble Creek resident. ”We wanted to give people of College Station an opportunity to meet with all or to hear from all of the candidates about their positions on some of the issues that affect specifically Pebble Creek but in College Station as well.”

Due to time constraints, school board members did not participate in the question and answer portion of the forum but were allowed to introduce themselves prior to the event.

