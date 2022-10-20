Pebble Creek community hosts forum for College Station mayoral & city council candidates

In anticipation of the upcoming election in November, a local community held a candidate forum.
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Pebble Creek Owners Association and the Pebble Creek Country Club partnered Wednesday to host a candidate forum.

The event was held in the ballroom of the Pebble Creek Country Club and featured candidates from the mayoral and council races for the city of College Station.

The candidate forum was moderated by News 3′s evening anchor Rusty Surette.

Topics of discussion included the candidate’s stance on infrastructure, public safety, the upcoming bond propositions, and more.

Forum organizers say they wanted to give community members an opportunity to interact with candidates in a more personal setting to address needs and concerns that are specific to their community.

“We really feel like there’s a requirement for people to be informed about the decision makers that we elect into office,” said Mike Buckley, event organizer, and Pebble Creek resident. ”We wanted to give people of College Station an opportunity to meet with all or to hear from all of the candidates about their positions on some of the issues that affect specifically Pebble Creek but in College Station as well.”

Due to time constraints, school board members did not participate in the question and answer portion of the forum but were allowed to introduce themselves prior to the event.

For the latest information on Midterm Voting check out the KBTX Midterm Election voting guide that features information on early voting dates and locations, sample ballots, and more.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
A significant number of law enforcement agencies are outside a home Wednesday afternoon in the...
Milam County deputy shot in rural area near Rockdale
Chilifest is a two-day music festival in Snook, Texas.
Concerns come to light after Chilifest says charity donations will come up short
Bryan ISD is pursuing criminal charges after a woman identified as a potential sex trafficker...
Bryan ISD school notified of trespassing from anti-human trafficking advocates
Phone service restored to Optimum customers

Latest News

President Joe Biden rallies voters
President promises to codify Roe v Wade in January if voters elect more democrats
Bryan Single Member District 1 candidates Paul Torres and Raul Santana.
Meet the candidates for Bryan City Council’s District 1 race
President Joe Biden rallies voters
President promises to prioritize codifying Roe v Wade if more democrats are elected
Organized opposition to Medicaid expansion in South Dakota has been minimal up to this point....
"Americans for Prosperity" mounts last ditched opposition to Medicaid expansion in South Dakota