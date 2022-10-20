Run fast, save lives overseas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - VOOM Foundation was born from the vision of Dr. Vincent Ohaju, Chief of Surgery & Medical Director for Trauma Services at CHI St. Joseph Health in Bryan.

Originally from the town of Ihitte, in South Eastern Nigeria, Dr. Ohaju had personally witnessed the effects of inadequate available medical care on friends and family. His father, Vincent Obioma Ohaju passed away in 1983 at the age of 56 due to complications from pulmonary aspiration. A simple procedure such as bronchoscopy readily available in even the smallest hospital in the United States could have prevented his demise.

The Nigerian healthcare system is poorly developed and suffers from several recent epidemics. Despite Nigerian’s strategic position in Africa, the country is greatly underserved in the healthcare sphere. Health facilities, expertise, personnel, medical equipment and major diagnostic modalities are inadequate, especially in rural areas.

On Sunday, October 23 at 12:30 p.m., you can join student ambassadors from Texas A&M University in Lot 50 for the Heart and Sole 5K. All proceeds raised from this event will support the VOOM Foundation in bringing open heart surgery to Nigeria and to raise the health care standards for all of West Africa.

VOOM Student President Rachel Crandall recently returned from a mission trip to Nigeria, where she got to experience the efforts of the VOOM Foundation first-hand. “I got to see that every single dollar that we raise, every effort that we have, goes to these patients. It is truly work to help those desperately in need,” she said.

The Heart and Sole 5K is a way for community members to lend a helping hand to the students working every day to make a difference in Africa. “This is for people here in our area who want to know that they can make a difference in other places around the world,” Crandall said.

